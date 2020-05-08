Parade of Unity

Water Witch Hose Co. #2 in New Milford spearheaded the first of a two-part Parade of Unity throughout town Sunday. The parade aimed to “unite the town in this time of uncertainty, to show the strength and love this community has shown...and show our support and brighten” everyone’s day, according to Water Witch’s event post. The event featured fire trucks from Water Witch and Gaylordsville and Northville volunteer fire departments, other first responders, including police and ambulance vehicles, and Public Works trucks. The parade started at 1 p.m. and ended in late afternoon, after traveling through half the town. The second half of the parade will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. The parade route is listed on Water Witch’s Facebook page. Residents are asked to check the route and go to the nearest intersection if the parade does not go down their road. Above, the first of the fire trucks make their way along Bridge Street near the Village Green after leaving the firehouse. For more photographs, see Page S7 and www.newmilfordspectrum.com.