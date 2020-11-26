Parade of Lights moves ahead, Carol Sing canceled

The Parade of Lights in New Milford, a new holiday tradition, will be held Dec. 5 this year.

The parade will be held around the Village Green at 7:30 p.m.

It was inaugurated several years ago by Water Witch Hose Co. #2 and features a parade of decorated fire trucks and other vehicles.

Another popular holiday event, the Carol Sing, however, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

This would be the 43rd annual Carol Sing. The event was inaugurated in 1977 in conjunction with the New Milford Commission on the Arts by Skitch Henderson, then the conductor of the New York Pops and a New Milford resident, who died in 2005.