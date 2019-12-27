Parade of Lights

Angela Cosban keeps her little ones Gabriella, 2, Jianni, 3 months, and Giuliana, 6, not shown, warm in her car as they view the Parade of Lights from the hatchback of their vehicle.

At right, Angela Cosban keeps her little ones Gabriella, 2, Jianni, 3 months, and Giuliana, 6, not shown, warm in her car as they view the Parade of Lights from the hatchback of their vehicle. A festive display of holiday cheer was celebrated on the Village Green in New Milford on Dec. 16. Residents flocked downtown to view the Parade of Lights featuring fire trucks and other vehicles decorated with holiday lights. Firetrucks from New Milford and surrounding towns, as well as local businesses and organizations, participated in the event. The celebration followed hayrides around the Green and the annual Carol Sing. Below, a decorated car cruises down the street.