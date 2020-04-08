Parade canceled in New Milford

The annual Memorial Day parade has been canceled in New Milford.

Mayor Pete Bass posted the information on social media Sunday.

He said American Legion Commander Jeff McBreairty and VFW Commander Jim Delancy decided to cancel the parade for the safety of the marchers, guest speakers and attendees.

“Once Gov. Lamont lifts the stay in place/stay at home orders, the New Milford Veterans Committee and myself will discuss options to honor those service men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our community and country,” Bass wrote.