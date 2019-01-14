Pant-less commuters invade NYC subway

A person wearing a supportive boot and multicolored socks goes pantless during the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in New York. The prank began in New York, but is now staged in multiple cities across the world. The only two requirements are that participants be willing to remove their pants in public, on the subway while keeping a straight face about it.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's subway lines were invaded by an army of bare legs.

Commuters on Sunday took part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" where participants shed their pants and ride the subways in their undergarments.

The tradition began 18 years ago by an improv group in New York City and has spread to public transit lines across the globe, including San Francisco and Jerusalem.