Panel to review applicants to replace Supreme Court judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A state commission that recommends nominees for top state judicial posts is taking applications for a Supreme Court vacancy.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments announced Wednesday that it is accepting applications for Chief Justice Scott Bales' seat. Bales announced in March that he will be retiring on July 31 after handing over the chief justice role to Justice Robert Brutinel.

The commission set a May 31 application deadline. It will interview candidates and send a list of at least three potential nominees to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who will make the appointment.

Only lawyers admitted to the bar in Arizona who have been residents for at least 10 years can apply. They must be of "good moral character" and under age 65 when the nomination is sent to Ducey.