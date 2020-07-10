Panel to address racial bias in N.C. justice system begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Judges, law enforcement, elected officials, civil rights advocates and others brought together to examine ways to eliminate racial disparities in North Carolina's criminal justice and court systems are holding their first meeting.

The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice was created by Gov. Roy Cooper in the days after massive demonstrations against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls are the leaders of the commission meeting Friday through a video conference.

Cooper gave the panel until Dec. 1 to make specific recommendations to local governments and legislators to address systemic racial bias. Topics likely to be considered include use of force standards, community policing, alternatives to arrests, pretrial release and the use of fines and fees on defendants.

Cooper announced the remaining task force members on Thursday.