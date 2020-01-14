Panel names 4 finalists for top Connecticut prosecutor

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three veteran state's attorneys and a top official in the Connecticut attorney general's office were named Tuesday as finalists for the state's top prosecutor job.

The state Criminal Justice Commission announced the finalists for chief state's attorney are Stamford/Norwalk State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr., Waterbury State's Attorney Maureen Platt, Deputy Chief State's Attorney Kevin Lawlor and Associate Attorney General Erik Lohr.

The commission will interview all four candidates at a public meeting on Jan. 30 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford and intends to appoint the new chief state's attorney later the same day, officials said.

The appointee will succeed former Chief State's Attorney Kevin Kane, who retired in December after a 47-year career as a prosecutor. He had been chief state's attorney since 2006, making him the longest-serving top prosecutor since the office was created in 1973.

The chief state's attorney leads the Division of Criminal Justice, which oversees the state's attorney's offices for Connecticut's 13 judicial districts.