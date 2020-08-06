Pandemic stories sought by museum

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum is seeking contributions from the public for its historical archive of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Knowing that many New Milford citizens of all ages may be creating a record of their daily lives and personal experiences in these days, the society invites all residents to help us preserve these written reflections and images for the future,” curator Lisa Roush wrote in a statement issued to the public.

Residents are encouraged to write down, capture in photo/video their personal stories.

“Tell us how your life has changed, how your family has adapted to working and learning from home, and how you are coping with the stresses of life during this time,” Rush stated.

Submissions can be emailed to nmhistorical@gmail.com.

Videos, photos and stories will be downloaded and preserved the museum’s archives “for future generations to understand what we did as a community and how life changed during this historical time,” she said.