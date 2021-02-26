Pandemic leaves many Romanian patients without critical care NICOLAE DUMITRACHE AND STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press Feb. 26, 2021 Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 2:25 a.m.
1 of12 Andrei, a 32-year-old Romanian man who has been HIV-positive since he was a baby and began missing his regular medical check-ups when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. A year ago, Romania reported its first case of COVID-19, prompting the country's strapped medical system to turn its focus to treating COVID-19 patients. As a result, many patients with other conditions — including HIV but also cancer and other illnesses — have either been denied critical care or stopped going to their regular appointments, fearful of becoming infected. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrei, a 32-year-old Romanian man who has been HIV positive since he was a baby, began missing his regular medical check-ups when the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago.
“That was the first thing that led me to a general state of frustration and fear,” said Andrei. “After that, I got used to the idea of taking the antiretroviral treatment blindly without knowing if the parameters are OK or if the therapy works.”
