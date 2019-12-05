https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Pancakes-with-Santa-on-tap-14879324.php
Pancakes with Santa on tap
The Kent Education Center and Nursery School in Kent will hold a Pancakes with Santa event Dec. 7 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Admission is $5 for adults and children 1 and older, and free for children under 1. A $20 family maximum will be charged.
Other offerings at the 6 Bridge St. church will include a craft table, door prizes, Santa’s mailbox and visits with Santa.
