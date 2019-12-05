Pancakes with Santa on tap

The Kent Education Center and Nursery School in Kent will hold a Pancakes with Santa event Dec. 7 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

Admission is $5 for adults and children 1 and older, and free for children under 1. A $20 family maximum will be charged.

Other offerings at the 6 Bridge St. church will include a craft table, door prizes, Santa’s mailbox and visits with Santa.