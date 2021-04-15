Panama exhumes body looking for victims of 1989 US invasion April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 8:40 p.m.
1 of8 Forensic workers exhume what are believed to be the remains of Lt. Braulio Bethancourt, a victim of the 1989 U.S. invasion, at the Jardin de Paz cemetery in Panama City, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The prosecutor’s office has begun an exhumation of human remains at the Panamanian cemetery in a renewed attempt to confirm the identities of the victims of the U.S. invasion. Arnulfo Franco/AP Show More Show Less
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Investigators exhumed another body from a Panama City cemetery Thursday in an attempt to identify the remains of some victims of the 1989 U.S. invasion that removed strongman Manuel Noriega from power.
Over 30 sets of remains had previously been exhumed in an an effort that began in 2020. The remains are being subjected to DNA testing in a program that has lifted the hopes of Panamanians who had relatives die or disappear and have lived with unanswered questions about their fate for 30 years.