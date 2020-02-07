Palma to discuss ‘Being Kind’ book

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program with author Linda G. Palma Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Palma, a Newtown author, will discuss her new book, “Being Kind: A Brave New Race,” which explores a futuristic and barren world that exists after the world wars end

The book's scenario is a mirror to our own planetary predicament of failing to put the Earth first.

Signed copies will be available for purchase.

For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-.354-6937.