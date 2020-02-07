https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Palma-to-discuss-Being-Kind-book-15030574.php
Palma to discuss ‘Being Kind’ book
Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program with author Linda G. Palma Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Palma, a Newtown author, will discuss her new book, “Being Kind: A Brave New Race,” which explores a futuristic and barren world that exists after the world wars end
The book's scenario is a mirror to our own planetary predicament of failing to put the Earth first.
Signed copies will be available for purchase.
For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-.354-6937.
View Comments