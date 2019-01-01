Pakistan military: Taliban fighters kill 4 security forces

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's military and a Taliban spokesman say four militants stormed a security forces facility in the southwestern town of Loralai, triggering a battle that left four security forces and the attackers dead.

In a statement, the military said the "terrorists," who included a suicide bomber, failed Tuesday to enter a main residential area where families of the soldiers and security forces live.

The assailants instead entered another compound near a security checkpoint, the statement said, where three of the assailants were shot and killed by troops and the fourth, the suicide bomber, detonated his explosives.

Mohammad Khurasani, spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack without giving details.