Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 4:29 a.m.
A healthcare worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children's disease this year. K.M. Chaudary/AP
A health worker marks fingers after giving polio vaccinations to child, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children's disease this year. K.M. Chaudary/AP
A healthcare worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children's disease this year. K.M. Chaudary/AP
A healthcare worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children's disease this year. K.M. Chaudary/AP
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio amid tight security, hoping to eradicate the crippling children’s disease this year.
The drive is the first anti-polio campaign in 2021. The previous campaign took place last August — during a brief decline in fatalities and infections from the coronavirus — and included former Taliban strongholds bordering Afghanistan.