Pakistan: Changes needed on EU plan on rights in Afghanistan

GENEVA (AP) — Pakistan's Foreign Ministry wants the European Union to scale back its plans to boost scrutiny of human rights under the new Taliban leadership in Afghanistan, which is hoping to emerge from decades of war and instability.
Islamabad says “further improvements” to a resolution at the U.N.'s top human rights body are needed, including concrete pledges of assistance for the war-wracked country without using human rights as the sole criteria. Pakistan is arguably the Taliban's closest state interlocutor, with historic ties and ostensible influence with the religious militia.