Paist’s art advances to national exhibit
Photo: Courtesy Of Annette Marcus
The New Milford High School Art Department has announced a ceramic piece by junior Kyle Paist has been accepted into the 22nd annual National K-12 Juried Student Ceramics Exhibition.
The exhibit will take place in conjunction with Nation Council on the Education for Ceramics Arts conference to be held in Minneapolis, Min, later this month.
Close to 1,200 pieces of student work submitted to the exhibition nationally, but only 150 were selected.
“I feel that we were extremely fortunate to have Kyle's piece stand out enough to have been selected when the quality of the work in this exhibition is always extremely high,” said NMHS art teacher Annette Marcus.
Kyle created his entry last spring in Marcus’ Ceramics II class.
