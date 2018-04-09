Painting project to spread kindness

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a rock painting event April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will paint positive messages on gathered rocks and distribute them throughout downtown New Milford.

Pick up and drop off will be at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

The event is open to all ages, who are invited to bring a packed lunch and drink.

For more information and RSVP, call Debra at 860-210-2030.