Pacific Rim leaders agree to step up COVID vaccine sharing ROD McGUIRK and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press July 16, 2021 Updated: July 16, 2021 12:33 p.m.
1 of14 In this image from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, APEC 2021 chair, speaks during a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, about the Informal Leaders' Retreat virtual conference. (APEC2021 via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 In this image from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, APEC 2021 chair, speaks during a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, about the Informal Leaders' Retreat virtual conference. (APEC2021 via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video statement to participants of special meeting of APEC leaders at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, people walk past a big screen as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference in a live broadcasting on the current state of Japan's response to the coronavirus, in Tokyo. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed on a screen as performers dance at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - In this June 28, 2021, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference in Moscow, Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - In this May 15, 2021, file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference in Wellington. U.S. President Joe Biden, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among Pacific Rim leaders gathering for a virtual meeting on Friday, July 16, 2021, to discuss strategies to help economies rebound from a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. Nick Perry/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 President Joe Biden listens during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
Leaders of Asian Pacific nations agreed on Friday to step up COVID-19 vaccination sharing efforts as China said it has pledged $3 billion in international aid to support coronavirus response efforts in developing countries.
The virtual retreat for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders included U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin, gathering at a moment when the delta variant is spurring a spike in infections around the globe.
Written By
ROD McGUIRK and AAMER MADHANI