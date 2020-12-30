Pace of vaccine rollout dismays South Carolina lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are questioning the pace of the state's coronavirus vaccine rollout, even as health officials say they're vaccinating people faster than the rest of the country.
The state has administered just 35,158 of the 112,125 doses it had received by Wednesday, or about 31%, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. That's still higher than the national average of 19% and that of other Southeastern states, the agency said in a news release.