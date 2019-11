PTO slates ‘Sip & Shop’

The New Milford PTO will hold its second annual Sip & Shop event Nov. 22 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road in New Milford.

The event will feature numerous vendors, artisan gifts, refreshments and beverages.

All monies raised will go to the PTO's scholarship fund.