0 of 5,107 precincts - 0 percent

Donald Trump, 0 - 0 percent

Bill Weld, 0 - 0 percent

Maryland

0 of 1,991 precincts - 0 percent

Donald Trump, 0 - 0 percent

Bill Weld, 0 - 0 percent

Montana

0 of 669 precincts - 0 percent

No Preference, 0 - 0 percent

Donald Trump, 0 - 0 percent

New Mexico

0 of 1,924 precincts - 0 percent

Donald Trump, 0 - 0 percent

Uncommitted, 0 - 0 percent

Pennsylvania

0 of 9,162 precincts - 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, 0 - 0 percent

Donald Trump, 0 - 0 percent

Bill Weld, 0 - 0 percent

Rhode Island

0 of 49 precincts - 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, 0 - 0 percent

Donald Trump, 0 - 0 percent

Uncommitted, 0 - 0 percent

Bill Weld, 0 - 0 percent