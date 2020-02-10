1,250 of 1,765 precincts - 71 percent

40 of 0 Delegates allocated

Pete Buttigieg 13 - 0 percent

Bernie Sanders 12 - 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren 8 - 0 percent

Joe Biden 6 - 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar 1 - 0 percent

Uncommitted 0 - 0 percent

Michael Bennet 0 - 0 percent

Michael Bloomberg 0 - 0 percent

John Delaney 0 - 0 percent

Tulsi Gabbard 0 - 0 percent

Deval Patrick 0 - 0 percent

Tom Steyer 0 - 0 percent

Andrew Yang 0 - 0 percent

Others 0 - 0 percent