POW/MIA group to hold service

The POW/MIA Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots will hold an outdoor candlelight service to recognize the nation’s unrecovered POWs and MIAs and their families Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in New Milford.

The service, to be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish Center on Elm Street, will recognize National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Lightsticks will be provided.