POW/MIA group to hold dance

The POW/MIA Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots will hold a benefit dance Nov. 3 from 8 p.m. to midnight in New Milford.

The event, which will feature music by Flashback, will take place at the VFW Hall on Avery Road.

Guests should dress casually.

Raffles and door prizes will be offered, a cash bar will be available and snacks will be provided.

Tickets are $10 per adult. Guests must be 21 years and older and hold a valid ID.

For more information and tickets, call 860-355-2567.