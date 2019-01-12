POW/MIA group to hold bell ringing

The Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots group based in New Milford will host the 34th annual bell-ringing ceremony Jan. 20 at noon.

The ceremony, which will take place at St. Francis Xavier parish center on Elm Street near the top of the Green in New Milford, will mark the 46th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Agreement, a document to end active involvement in Vietnam at which time all prisoners of war would be returned within 90 days.

The ceremony will take place to ensure unrecovered POWs and their families know they are not forgotten, to seek an honorable resolution to the POW issue, and to prevent this tragedy from happening to future generations.

Many POW/MIA families across the country still wait for answers. Their loved ones may be missing from World War II, Korea and Southeast Asia.

Interested residents are encouraged to bring a handbell and gather at 11:45 a.m.

As bells ring at noon, the names of Connecticut’s POW/MIAs will be read.

Attendees are asked to park along the Village Green due to activities planned at the parish center.

For information, call Kathy Shemeley at 860-355-2567.