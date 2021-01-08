PM says Greece will ramp up speed of COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 5:37 a.m.
1 of5 An elderly woman applauds during a vaccination at a nursing house in Athens, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Vaccinations were expanded from 9 to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP) Lousia Gouliamaki/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A nurse prepares a vaccine prior to the vaccination of elderly people at a nursing house in Athens, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Vaccinations were expanded from 9 to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP) Lousia Gouliamaki/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) prepares to conduct a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A current two-month lockdown officially ends Thursday, but government officials say many restrictions will be extended to allow for a successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a municipal employee at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A current two-month lockdown officially ends Thursday, but government officials say many restrictions will be extended to allow for a successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a municipal policeman at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A current two-month lockdown officially ends Thursday, but government officials say many restrictions will be extended to allow for a successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece will ramp up the speed of its coronavirus vaccination drive, aiming to vaccinate about 8,000 people or more per day compared to the current 5,000 per day, the country's prime minister said Friday.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the statement at the start of a government meeting on COVID-19. Greece began vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine in late December, when the prime minister, the head of the opposition party and other top government and state officials were vaccinated.