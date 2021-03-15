PHOTOS: See music's return to the big stage at the Grammys The Associated Press March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 3:30 a.m.
1 of41 Chris Martin, left, and Brittany Howard perform together during the "In Memoriam" section of the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Chris Pizzello/Invision Show More Show Less
2 of41 Billie Eilish, left, and Finneas accept the award for record of the year for "Everything I Wanted" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of41
4 of41 H.E.R. poses in the press room with the award for song of the year for "I Can't Breathe" and best R&B song at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of41 Beyonce appears in the audience before accepting the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of41
7 of41 Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for "Folklore"at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. In background Jack Antonoff, left, and Aaron Dessner. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of41 Doja Cat performs "Say So" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Saturday, March 6, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Chris Pizzello/Invision Show More Show Less 9 of41
10 of41 Jhay Cortez, left, and Bad Bunny appear at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Chris Pizzello/Invision Show More Show Less
11 of41 Maren Morris, left, and John Mayer perform "The Bones" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Chris Pizzello/Invision Show More Show Less 12 of41
13 of41 Taylor Swift reacts as she3 is announced as winner of the award for album of the year for "Folklore" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of41 Host Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of41
16 of41 Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of41 Taylor Swift appears in the audience at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 18 of41
19 of41 Dua Lipa accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Future Nostalgia" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
20 of41 Post Malone appears in the audience at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 21 of41
22 of41 Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the award for album of the year for "Folklore" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
23 of41 Jacob Collier arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 24 of41
25 of41 Mickey Guyton performs "Black Like Me" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Chris Pizzello/Invision Show More Show Less
26 of41 Jhay Cortez performs "Dakiti" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Chris Pizzello/Invision Show More Show Less 27 of41
28 of41 A general view of the audience watching a performance on screen of Harry Styles at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
29 of41 Brandi Carlile performs during the "In Memoriam" section of the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Chris Pizzello/Invision Show More Show Less 30 of41
31 of41 Eric Burton of Black Pumas performs "Colors" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Chris Pizzello/Invision Show More Show Less
32 of41 Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 33 of41
34 of41 Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars arrive at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
35 of41 Bad Bunny arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 36 of41
37 of41 Lizzo arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
38 of41 Noah Cyrus arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 39 of41
40 of41 Megan Thee Stallion, winner of the awards for best rap song and best rap performance for "Savage Remix" and best new artist poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
41 of41
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music returned in a big way at the Grammy Awards, as artists sidelined during the pandemic convened in downtown Los Angeles for a historic night.
Beyoncé emerged from Sunday’s ceremony as the most decorated woman in Grammys history, while Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three times. The history didn’t end there: wins by H.E.R. and Megan Thee Stallion made this year’s ceremony the first time that four separate and solo female acts won the Grammys’ top four prizes.
