PG&E fire victims, bondholders offer bankruptcy exit plan

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. bondholders and wildfire victims have joined forces and proposed their own reorganization plan as they try to wrest control of the bankrupt company from its stockholders.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the two groups told PG&E's bankruptcy judge Thursday their proposal would include a $24 billion settlement to pay everyone owed money because of fires started by the company's power lines in recent years.

PG&E has offered to pay individual victims from a trust capped at $8.4 billion and reached settlements with insurers and local governments of $11 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

According to their plan, bondholders would also invest $28.4 billion in exchange for a 58.8% stake in the utility's parent PG&E Corp., diluting the firms who currently own shares of the company.

