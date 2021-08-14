Oystermen overcome pollution, pandemic to thrive in LI Sound PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 14, 2021 10:37 a.m.
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Norm Bloom enjoys watching his 5-year-old grandson, Jack, out on one of their oyster boats dressed in his little waders, helping the crew as they pull in dredge cages full of the shellfish from the bottom of Norwalk Harbor.
“He'd be out there on deck all day every day if he could,” Bloom said, during a recent harvesting trip with his son, Jimmy. “Or maybe it will be Jack's little sister Grace; she loves to get dirty. She might end up being the next oysterman in the family.”