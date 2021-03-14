Oxford hires educator for his 'dream job' as superintendent

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi school district has chosen one of its longtime educators to become the next superintendent, and he describes the position as his “dream job.”

Oxford School District trustees announced Wednesday that Bradley Roberson had been selected from a field of nine applicants to become superintendent July 1, the Oxford Eagle reported. The current superintendent, Brian Harvey, said in November that he will retire June 30 from the district that has about 4,500 students.