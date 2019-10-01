Oxfam, other nonprofits urge feds to raise refugee cap

BOSTON (AP) — Oxfam America and Massachusetts refugee resettlement agencies are discussing the potential impact of President Donald Trump administration's plan to sharply curtail refugee admissions.

Organizers of Tuesday's event at Oxfam's Boston office say they'll be urging the administration to raise the refugee admissions cap for the federal budget year that begins Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of State last week proposed accepting 18,000 refugees in fiscal year 2020, or the lowest since the humanitarian program was created in 1980. Last year, the administration placed the cap at the then-record low of 30,000 refugees.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, which is also organizing Tuesday's event, says 421 refugees were resettled in Massachusetts from Oct. 1, 2018 through May 31. The organization says 783 were resettled in the 2018 fiscal year.