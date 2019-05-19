Owner of apartment complex facing housing violations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The owner of an apartment complex in Connecticut is due in housing court to face a range of building code violations.

WTIC-TV reports the owner of Barbour Gardens in Hartford is expected to answer to 16 counts of fire safety violations at a hearing in Hartford Housing Court on Tuesday.

The property has been cited for not having a fire alarm system and self-latching and closing doors. Inspectors have also cited the property for blocked hallways and improper storage of combustible liquids.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this year ended its Section 8 contract with the owner of the public housing complex after residents complained they've been dealing with poor living conditions for years, from rodent infestation to broken windows and mold.

