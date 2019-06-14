Owensboro man wants to stop town's growing violence

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — An Owensboro man is trying to bring residents together to stop the town's growing violence.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports , in a year that is not quite half over there have been five homicides within the city and two in the county, all gun-related.

That's already one more homicide than the six for all of 2018.

The most recent occurred on Sunday, when 25-year-old Nicholas Decker was found at home with a gunshot wound shortly after midnight.

Decker's friend Zachary Miller was one of those who showed up at a Thursday community meeting. He said it is important to bring people together for something positive.

The meeting was organized by Tim Collier, who said the goal is to "win these streets back."

