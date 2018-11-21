Owensboro gives free bus rides to holiday shoppers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The city of Owensboro is offering free bus rides around town on the busiest shopping day of the year.

The buses will run 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and riders can jump on a bus any time during those hours free of charge.

The Owensboro Transit System says the offer is aimed at increasing local retail sales, thanking loyal riders and sparking interest among non-users.

The Messenger Inquirer reports it's the first time the city has offered free rides on what's known as "Black Friday."

The city also offered free rides on Election Day to boost voting.

Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock says the free rides on the shopping day may help boost tax revenue. He says it may also help attract some new riders to the bus system.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com