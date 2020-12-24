Over 100 people gather for veteran's funeral in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — They didn’t know his name, and they didn’t know his story. But Laramie County residents knew he was a veteran, and that was enough to draw them into the cold and wind for his funeral Wednesday morning.
Forrest M. Dickason was the first unaccompanied veteran seen by the Laramie County Coroner’s Office this year, which means his next of kin or family members could not be located following his death in early December. But in the absence of family, Dickason was sent off by well over 100 residents, service members and first responders at the Cheyenne National Cemetery.