Outside groups dump nearly $24m into Wisconsin elections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Republicans and Democratic groups have poured nearly $24 million into Wisconsin elections.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released findings Wednesday that show Republican express advocacy groups have spent $17.3 million and Democratic express advocacy groups have spent about $6.6 million. Express advocacy groups use words such as "vote for" or "vote against" in their ads and mailings.

The groups have spent about $17 million on the race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers. The groups have spent about $3.4 million on legislative races and $3.3 million on the attorney general's race.

The biggest spenders include two PACs controlled by the Republican Governors Association and the Greater Wisconsin Political Independent Expenditure Fund, a corporation that works to elect Democratic candidates.