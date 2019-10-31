Outreach groups to help veterans learn agriculture skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Groups dedicated to tribal conservation and helping veterans transition from military to civilian life are getting federal funding to provide training in agricultural practices.

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation announced the awards Wednesday.

The Not Forgotten Outreach organization will receive just over $200,000 for training and the Indian Nations Conservation Alliance will get more than $224,000 for outreach programs to improve access to tribal grant assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall says supporting veterans when they come home from deployment is a priority that often lacks the proper financial resources.

He says tribes also face significantly greater barriers to accessing federal resources, so the effort will help bridge that disparity.