Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently raised funds for the American Cancer Society during its second annual breast cancer fundraiser. Above are Candlewood staff, from left to right, Kathleen Horvath of the recreation department, Administrator David Segal and Cindy LaCour, social worker.

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently raised funds for the American Cancer Society during its second annual breast cancer fundraiser.

More than 30 vendors participated in the Oct. 23 event that followed COVID-safety protocols.

This year’s event co-sponsor was the Tribury Rotary Foundation representing Southbury, Woodbury and Middlebury.

La Piccolina Cucina in New Milford donated the food and William Pitt Sotheby’s of Danbury provided beverages.

“We are so honored to be part of this annual event at Candlewood Valley Rehab that brings the community together to support breast cancer awareness - the passion behind the program is amazing,” said Lisa Perelmuter of Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.

“As a new vendor at Candlewood Valley’s breast cancer awareness fundraiser, I enjoyed showcasing my new clutter coaching business among so many community members,” said Diane Albert of At A Crossroad. “Everyone was so happy to be out and about in the fresh air, having fun, eating, mingling, winning prizes and raising funds for a cause so dear to their hearts.”

This year’s event featured a “Men’s Corner” to build awareness of men’s breast cancer and to support men who act as caregivers to women with breast cancer.

The men’s tent featured health literature and caregiver books, as well as cigars donated by Big Buddha Cigar Lounge and a bourbon-tasting bar. “Many experiences and warm moments were shared at the men’s tent. It was a bonding spot as much as it was a bourbon tasting bar,” said Mary Schiffenhaus, event volunteer.

Major donors included New Milford’s Lions Club, Mitchell Fuel Oil, Agora Ristorante, Ruth Chase Flowers, Nuvance Health, New England Graphics, Plum Trees Animal Hospital, Dental Associates of Connecticut, Hippie Moon Goddess, Classic Liquors, Elmady Digital Solutions, and Pulchinella Restaurant.

Vendors included OEP Soapery, Juniper Home Care, At A Crossroad, Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, Keystone Place at Wooster, Emalyn Sweets, Fran & Nance Natural Beauty, Medical Home Care, K. Joy Stitchery, Massage by DorothyAnn, The Hunt Thrift Boutique, The Village at Brookfield Common, Mary Kay, Juice Plus, United Alarm, Church Hill Village, Right at Home, doTerra, Housatonic Business Association, Danbury Nurses Registry, New Milford Internal Medicine, Flamingo Mel Designs, K. Joy Stitchery, The Kennedy Center, Curvy’s Confections, Stephanie’s Holiday Gifts, Sikorsky Financial Services, Market America, Avedo Solutions, Lab Media Designs, Right Response and H.O.S.A.

“The event could not have been executed without the outpouring of support from community volunteers,” said Melissa Marici, community outreach director at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation.

Marici cited Lori Henry, Josephine Barrett, Linda and Brian Frame and others, including the local Knight of Columbus Council 40 and Village Center for the Arts volunteers, who all contributed to the event’s success.

“Just as we did last year, the funds that were raised will all be donated to the American Cancer Society through the New Milford Women’s Club’s Pink Angels’ within the coming month,” said CVHR administrator David Segal.