Outgoing South Carolina county councilwoman indicted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The vice chair of the county council that governs South Carolina's capital city area has been indicted on public corruption charges that include allegations she used a government credit card to charge thousands of dollars' worth of travel, including a trip to Greece.
Late Thursday, the State Grand Jury issued a 24-count indictment against Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dalhi Myers, accusing her of also using public money to shop at Sam's Club, Staples, Verizon and Barnes & Noble, buying Godiva chocolates, Slim Jims and funding personal cellphone repairs.