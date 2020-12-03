Outbreak prompts partial lockdown at Connecticut prison

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) — Nearly two dozen inmates at Connecticut's only women's prison recently tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a partial lockdown, Department of Correction officials said.

There were 14 infected inmates with symptoms at York Correctional Institution in East Lyme and another nine inmates who tested positive but had no symptoms as of Wednesday evening, department spokeswoman Karen Martucci said. All of them were in medical isolation, she said.

The partial lockdown at York, which houses nearly 500 inmates, includes restrictions on prisoners' movements and a temporary suspension of in-person, non-contact social visits. Martucci said inmates are still able to use the phone and take showers every day, and free video conferencing has been made available. The facility was undergoing a deep cleaning, officials said.

Statewide, more than 290 inmates and nearly 140 employees currently have COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, nearly 1,750 state inmates have tested positive for the virus and eight have died, according to the latest Correction Department data. More than 9,200 inmates are detained in state prisons.