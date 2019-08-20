Outages, street flooding reported as storms roll over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Storms that rumbled over much of central Iowa have knocked down trees, cut power and flooded streets.

A tornado was reported Tuesday morning near Melcher-Dallas, southeast of Des Moines. It's unclear whether any injuries have occurred.

The National Weather Service says more than 4.5 inches (11.4 centimeters) of rain fell on Eagle Grove, and a 60 mph (96.6 kph) wind gust was reported at Adair.

MidAmerican Energy reports that more than 17,000 customers have lost power in the Des Moines metropolitan area.

Street flooding and downed power lines and trees have been reported in several communities.