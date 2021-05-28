'Our season': Eritrean troops kill, rape, loot in Tigray RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 2:58 a.m.
A 40-year-old woman who was says she was held captive and repeatedly raped by 15 Eritrean soldiers over a period of a week in a remote village near the Eritrea border, speaks during an interview at a hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 14, 2021. "They talked to each other. Some of them: 'We kill her.' Some of them: 'No, no. Rape is enough for her,'" she recalls. She said one of the soldiers told her: "This season is our season, not your season. This is the time for us."
Farmer Teklemariam Gebremichael, 40, who said he was shot by Eritrean forces in Enticho six months ago and is still recovering, speaks to a doctor, left, at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
A Tigrayan girl looks out of a doorway as others sit next to a metal shack at a reception center for the internally-displaced in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
People walk from a rural area down a path across stony farmland towards a nearby town where a food distribution operated by the Relief Society of Tigray was taking place, near the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Tigrayan women Tarik, 60, center, and Meresaeta, left, who fled from the town of Samre, roast coffee beans over a wood stove in a classroom where they now live at the Hadnet General Secondary School which has become a makeshift home to thousands displaced by the conflict, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Medical equipment lies damaged and looted by Eritrean soldiers at a hospital which they used as a base, according to witnesses, in Hawzen, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Friday, May 7, 2021.
A Tigrayan woman covers her face from the smoke of a wood fire as she prepares "Injera" flatbread at the Hadnet General Secondary School which has become a makeshift home to thousands displaced by the conflict, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
An exhausted Tigrayan boy sleeps during the day at a camp for the internally-displaced in an elementary school in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Tedros Abadi, 38, originally from Samre, Ethiopia, is photographed at a reception center for the internally-displaced in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Sunday, May 9, 2021. The former shopkeeper says Eritrean troops arrived in his village as recently as April. After being ambushed by Tigrayan guerrillas, they gunned down priests walking home after service on a Sunday afternoon and burned about 20 houses, he recalls. "Nothing is left there," said Tedros, who does not know where his family is. "I left home because they were targeting all civilians, not only priests."
Young Tigrayan children play in a classroom where they now live at a camp for the internally-displaced in an elementary school in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Young Tigrayans look out from the classroom where they now live at a camp for the internally-displaced in an elementary school in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Smret Kalayu, 25, from Dengelat, Ethiopia, recounts her escape in April while Eritrean forces searched houses and "watched each other" raping women of all ages, as she plays with the daughter of a friend who lives in the same camp for the internally-displaced in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, May 10, 2021. Kalayu, who had owned a coffee stall back home, said, "If there are still Eritreans there, I don't have a plan to go back home. … What can I say? They are worse than beasts. I can't say they are human beings."
Tigrayan women gather to talk at a camp for the internally-displaced in an elementary school in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Tigrayan boys play with a ball at dusk at a camp for the internally-displaced in an elementary school in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Monday, May 10, 2021.
An ambulance said by residents to have been damaged and stripped for parts by Eritrean soldiers sits next to people as they wait to be seen at a medical clinic in Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Tsige Gebremedhin, 24, is photographed after describing how she fled to the hills from her village of Kafta Humera when fighting broke out, at a camp for the internally-displaced in Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Gebremedhin used to sell coffee and alcohol in her village before she fled and encountered heavy artillery shelling by Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers on her journey to safety. "We are worried about our existence here," she said of life in the camp.
A Tigrayan girl and woman in the classroom where they now live at an elementary school used as a camp for the internally-displaced in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Young Tigrayan children stand in a corridor at an elementary school used as a camp for the internally-displaced in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Tigrayan children gather in the classroom where they now live in an elementary school used as a camp for the internally-displaced in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Tirhas Gebre, 45, a mother of eight, is photographed after describing artillery shelling she alleged was by Eritrean forces before she fled her home in Dengelat, Ethiopia, at a camp for the internally-displaced in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on Monday, May 10, 2021. Gebre sold spices at a market before she came to the camp with six of her children. "No way to return home," she said.
A man crosses near a destroyed truck on a road leading to the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
MEKELE, Ethiopia (AP) — Women who make it to the clinic for sex abuse survivors in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray usually struggle to describe their injuries. But when they can’t take a seat and quietly touch their bottoms, the nurses know it’s an unspeakable kind of suffering.
So it was one afternoon with a dazed, barely conscious 40-year-old woman wrapped in bloodied towels, who had been repeatedly gang-raped anally and vaginally by 15 Eritrean soldiers in Azerber. She was detained with about 10 other girls and women, including a 70-year-old.
RODNEY MUHUMUZA