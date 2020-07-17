‘Our health and our environment’s health are both at stake’

To the Editor:

All Kent residents facing the forthcoming Connecticut Siting Council’s hearing July 23 should be aware of ridge line dispoilation risk.

hey should remember the Upper Housatonic Valley Heritage area designation by federal legislation and the local ordinance long crafted in the 1980s to protect river tributaries and ridge lines from big-time development. And, at issue now: arbitrarily planted large cell towers.

AT&T and CSC have every reason in this case to prove sensitivity to community by opting for smaller sites and their better telecommunication improvement. One size does not fit all.

Lack of due process and unique consideration for our area should not be sequestered by the pandemic. Our health and our environment’s health are both at stake.

David Sturges