  • Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston, whose “Blue Meadow” is shown above, is one of the 20 participating artists. Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library / The News-Times Contributed

    Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston, whose “Blue Meadow” is shown above, is one of the 20 participating artists.

    less

    Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston,

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston, whose “Blue Meadow” is shown above, is one of the 20 participating artists.

less

Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston,

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library

Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9. More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more. Paul Ormiston, whose “Blue Meadow” is shown above, is one of the 20 participating artists.