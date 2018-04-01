Original U of I sesquicentennial piece to play New York

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Two University of Illinois music ensembles are combining to perform a new piece of music commemorating the university's sesquicentennial.

Officials say it's a rare collaboration of the U of I Wind Symphony and the Chamber Singers. They'll perform "Gathering." It's a series of concerts featuring the newly commissioned work of the same title along with other pieces.

The ensembles premiered it in February at the Chicago Symphony Center. They'll perform it April 14 at New York City's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and April 21 on campus at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

The 20-minute composition was written by Dominick DiOrio, an Indiana University composer and music professor. The libretto was created by Richard Powers. He's a National Book Award-winning U of I professor emeritus of English.