Organizers of Hangout Music Fest working to curb complaints

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Organizers of the Hangout Music Fest say they're working to address complaints about noise in nearby neighborhoods and behavior such as trespassing, public urination, illegal parking and litter.

There’s a team of people focused on maintaining the festival’s positive aspects while mitigating unwanted “side effects,” festival founder Shaul Zislin said.

Veteran New Orleans festival producer Reeves Price is now a key part of that team, Al.com reported.

Hangout Music Fest organizers are creating the Hangout Ambassador program, Price said. Among its goals: To deter bad behavior and also be a resource and point of contact for residents in nearby neighborhoods.