Organizations to participate in Give Local

The Connecticut Community Foundation, with presenting sponsor Ion Bank Foundation, will hold the seventh annual Give Local Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills community-wide giving tradition April 23-24.

Thousands of individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations, including many from the Greater New Milford area, will join together to raise dollars for the vital work of hundreds of local causes.

Since 2013, the 36-hour online giving event has generated $5.8 million for nonprofit organizations serving the region.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on April 23 and ending at 7 p.m. on April 24, all donations to participating organizations on the website www.GiveLocalCCF.org will be boosted with $127,000 in bonus funds contributed by Connecticut Community Foundation, local business and individual sponsors.

Nonprofits can also compete for $52,000 more in cash prizes.

In addition to 15 businesses and individual sponsors, several media sponsors have again stepped up to spread the word about Give Local, including the Republican-American, WATR 1320 AM, and WZBG 97.3 FM.

Both radio stations will host special Give Local broadcasts to amplify the stories of the vital work of participating nonprofits.

“We’re so gratified every year to see Give Local empower more donors, whose gifts make it possible for organizations to bring countless benefits to local residents: food pantry items, theater performances, safer recreational trails, emergency veterinary care, disease prevention classes, job training… and much more,” said Julie Loughran, president and CEO of Connecticut Community Foundation.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see the entire community giving back,” she said. “And seeing so much giving happen all at once and watching the online totals climb is really fun, too.”

Give Local channels flexible, unrestricted revenue to participating nonprofits serving the region—the kind of funding that they most need, since state and federal support is increasingly scarce.

With unrestricted resources, organizations have the freedom to apply the dollars they raise through Give Local most

effectively to meet community needs—no strings attached.

Among the local participants will be the Alzheimer’s Association Animal Welfare Society Inc., ASAP, Bridgewater Land Trust, Camella’s Cupboard, the Children’s Center of New Milford, Community Caring in Bridgewater, Community Culinary School of Northwest CT, Dramalites Inc., Gaylordsville Historical Society, Gunn Historical Museum, Gunn Memorial Library Inc., Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum, Healing the Children Northeast Inc., Housatonic Valley Association, Hunt Hill Farm, Institute for American Indian Studies, Lake Waramaug Task Force, Literacy Volunteers on the Green, Little Britches Therapeutic Riding Inc. and Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House.

Also, Merryall Center for the Arts, Merwinsvile Hotel Restoration Inc., New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition Inc., New Milford River Trail Association, New Milford Trust for Historic Preservation, New Milford VNA & Hospice, Oratory of the Little Way Inc., Pet Assistance Inc., Pilobolus Inc., Pratt Nature Center, Rebuilding Together Litchfield County, Robotics And Beyond Inc., Roger Sherman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club, Roxbury Land Trust and Roxbury Scholarship Foundation.

Also, SingOut! CT, Steep Rock Association, TheatreWorks New Milford Inc., the Judy Black Memorial Park and Garden, the New Milford Historical Society & Museum, the Wheels Program of Greater New Milford Inc., United Way of Western Connecticut, the Village Center for the Arts, VNA Home Inc., Voice for Joanie, Warren Historical Society, Warren Land Trust, Warren Public Library, Warren Volunteer Fire Company Inc., Washington Ambulance Association, Washington Art Association & Gallery, Washington Community Housing Trust Inc., Washington Environmental Council Inc., Washington Friends of Music, Washington Montessori Association, Washington Scholarship Fund, Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, Wells Valley Cat Sanctuary.

For more information, a complete list of organizations, or to donate, visit

www.givelocalccf.org/organizations.