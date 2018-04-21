Organizations to participate in Give Local

The Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills’ Give Local campaign will be held April 24-25, and numerous organizations in the Greater New Milford area will participate.

Hosted by Connecticut Community Foundation and sponsored by Ion Bank Foundation for the sixth consecutive year, Give Local will begin April 24 at 7 a.m. and end April 25 at 7 p.m.

During the event, every dollar donated at www.givelocalCCF.org will be boosted with bonus funds provided by the foundation and sponsors.

Numerous non-profit organizations will offer special events during the 36-hour campaign.

Approximately 250 non-profit organizations will participate.

Following are the local groups, as of press time, according to the Give Local website, that will participate:

In Bridgewater, Bridgewater Land Trust and Community Caring in Bridgewater.

In New Milford, including Gaylordsville groups, the Alzheimer’s Association, Animal Welfare Society, Inc., Children’s Center of New Milford, Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut, Gaylordsville Historical Society, Harrybrooke Park and & Harden House Museum, Healing the Children Northeast, Housatonic Valley Association, Hunt Hill Farm Trust, Literacy Volunteers on the Green, Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House, Merryall Community Center, Merwinsville Hotel Restoration, New Milford Chore Services, New Milford Historical Society, New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition, New Milford Lions Club Foundation, New Milford River Trail Association, New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, Oratory of the Little Way, Pratt Nature Center, Rebuilding Together Litchfield County, Robotics And Beyond, Wheels Program of Greater New Milford, TheatreWorks New Milford, United Way of Western Connecticut, the Village Center for the Arts, Voice for Joanie, Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust and Wells Valley Cat Sanctuary.

In Roxbury, the Friends of the Roxbury Library, Little Britches Therapeutic Riding, Roxbury Congregational Church, Roxbury Land Trust, Roxbury Scholarship Foundation and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

In Warren, the Lake Waramaug Task Force, the Warren Historical Society, Warren Land Trust, Warren Public Library and Warren Volunteer Fire Company.

In Washington, ASAP, Dramalites, Gunn Historical Museum, Gunn Memorial Library, Pet Assistance, SingOut! CT, Steep Rock Association, the Institute for American Indian Studies, the Judy Black Memorial Black and Gardens, Washington Ambulance Association, Washington Art Association & Gallery, Washington Community Housing Trust, Washington Environmental Council, Washington Friends of Music and Washington Montessori School.

Numerous other organizations, including regional ones that serve the Greater New Milford area will also participate.

To view participating groups, visit https://givelocalccf.org/ and click on “Leaderboard” for a full list of participants, or “Browse by Town.”

Last year, Give Local Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills smashed giving records, raising $1.3 million for 243 local nonprofits.