Organ-donor advocate dies waiting for kidney

WILIMNGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who for years advocated for increased organ donations has died while lingering on the list for a kidney transplant.

Fifty-six-year-old Bill Murray of Wilmington had spent the last five years receiving dialysis for chronic kidney disease. During those years, he advocated for kidney-disease awareness and the need for organ donation to help the tens of thousands of Americans waiting for a transplant.

The News Journal reports Murray died May 26 of complications from kidney disease.

Two weeks before his death, Murray attended a White House ceremony where he drew attention by stripping off his suit coat and dress shirt to reveal a lime green t-shirt with the message "Got Kidneys?"

The Department of Health and Human Services says 20 people die each day awaiting an organ transplant.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com